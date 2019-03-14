The hills were alive at Music Generation’s Mount Leinster traditional music festival

THE council was accused of being “blasé” about its plans for a Carlow town site that cost the taxpayer €800,000, yet failed in its funding bid to create a new enterprise hub.

Cllr John Cassin was highly critical of Carlow County Council’s approach to the Perry’s site at Water Lane, arguing that following the failure of a funding bid, it was now time to act.

Head of the Local Enterprise Office Kieran Comerford told members that the local authority was unsuccessful in its application to the Regional Enterprise Development Fund to create an enterprise hub at the Perry’s site.

He confirmed that the local authority had planned a meeting with Enterprise Ireland for next week, where it would review the application and discuss the matter, adding that six similar plans across the country were also unsuccessful.

“The Perry’s site cost taxpayers €800,000; it’s a bit blasé to say there’s a review … what’s the plan?” replied cllr Cassin.

“Because we seem to be planning forever, we can be planning our lives away, but we need to take action,” insisted cllr Cassin.

He then stated his opinion that the funders clearly believed the council’s plan for Perry’s site was not viable and therefore he questioned the council’s tactics, adding that he would “agree to disagree” with Mr Comerford’s views on the matter.

However, Mr Comerford pointed out that a scoring system is used in funding applications and it was simply a case of another project scoring higher.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said he would like to see the plan for the enterprise hub retained, adding that it would revive this area of the town if a number of enterprises were located there.