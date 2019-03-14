Ciara (14) shortlisted for final of international songwriting contest

REHABCARE in Carlow donned the trainers recently to raise funds for a worthy local cause. The centre donated €702 to help fund St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

The money was raised by completing a 5km walk and was handed over to the charity at a special celebration in the centre.

Staff, people who use the RehabCare service, Community Employment participants and volunteers took part in the walk last year.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen opens five days a week and provides hot meals and food parcels for those who need it most. The kitchen is run predominantly by volunteers, including RehabCare service users Paul Collins, Adrian Dermody and (until recently) Liz Kemple from Resource Carlow. Upwards of 80 meals are provided daily.

Also at the celebratory lunch was Fr Liam Lawton. He was presented with a recording of Crazy by Brigid Delaney, which was completed as part of her person-centred plan. Martin Lacey helped by recording and arranging the backing track.

RehabCare is the health and social care division of Rehab Group. It was established in 1995 and supports more than 3,000 people throughout Ireland each year. RehabCare employs over 1,000 staff, who provide a wide variety of responsive health and social care services to people of all ages and from all walks of life.