Movie director’s gritty thriller set to make its theatre debut

THE literary community of Carlow College gathered recently for an evening that celebrated poetry and prose, including the awarding of several prizes to the college’s many writers.

The literary awards and creative writing showcase brings together the college literary community for some friendly competition in celebration of the best in prose and poetry writing over the past year. Students from all faculties are encouraged to enter the awards and prizes this year were presented by renowned poet Harry Clifton.

Friends and family, staff, students and former students of Carlow College were in attendance for what was an engaging and entertaining evening. The night opened with members of the third-year creative writing class, who presented a showcase of their work.

English lecturer Dr Derek Coyle commended the students on the high standard of entries in poetry and prose.

Awards were presented in the category of poetry to Clifton Redmond and Elizabeth Ryan (joint first), Colum Morrin (runner-up) and Daniel Sava (third). In the prose section, prizes were awarded to Carmel Knipprath (first), Jack Phelan (second) and Daniel Sava (third). Following presentation of the awards, Harry Clifton read from a selection of his work, including a preview of his forthcoming book Herod’s dispensation.