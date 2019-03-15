Literati gather for writing awards

A CARLOW man is to direct his debut feature film featuring actors from Red Rock and The Commitments.

Barry Nolan is the writer and director behind Rotten Sweetness, a modern suspense thriller set in Dublin.

Barry hopes the film will resonate with people looking for something different from the Irish film scene.

He said: “The goal is to maintain some of the mysteriousness and suspense of the classic noir of the ’40s and ’50s but with a contemporary feel and a setting outside the United States.”

Nic Furlong (Red Rock) plays the lead role of Jack Brennan alongside Dubliner Samantha Gallagher (Drifter, Mind of Mencia). Other notable actors include Owen O’Gorman (The Commitments, Angela’s Ashes, Into the West) and Mary Pat Moloney (Follow the Dead, Drifter).

Son of Anne and former Carlow county councillor Donie Nolan and a past pupil St Mary’s Academy CBS, Barry has written and directed more than 15 short films over the last five years under the name Baz David. This was a way to initially maintain anonymity when he started out, but as his work continued, the name stuck.

Barry first got his taste of filmmaking in a 24-hour film project which required making shorts in a narrow timeframe. His shorts to date have being either character driven arthouse productions or genre pieces such as thrillers.

His work Container, The history of this moment, Flower and Breathe have been screened at the Dublin Underground Film Festival, the Chicago Irish Film Festival, the Galway Film Fleadh and the Dublin Short Film and Music Film Festival.

Rotten Sweetness, however, is definitely a step up for the 35-year-old, who cites David Lean, Jean Renoir and Paul Thomas Anderson as influences.

“It’s very exciting; making features was why I got into filmmaking. This will have a three-act structure and it will be more story-driven than character, something that your average film-goer will enjoy,” he said. “What excites me most is doing my own original material and hopefully I can keep doing it.”

The bulk of the shoot is set to take place over nine days at the end of March in Dublin with a micro-crew of between five and ten people. Barry had to call in favours to get shooting locations for the movie and he admitted it was daunting putting the production together.

The Carlow man, who lives in Dublin and works in software, also hopes to film some part of the movie in Carlow.

Once completed, the plan is to submit the film to festival and Barry hopes it could pick up a wider distribution like other Irish films.

Being a self-funded film, it’s hoped to raise €10,000 through an online funding campaign to cover the costs of catering and post-production. If you would like to make a donation to this project, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/rotten-sweetness/.