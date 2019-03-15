Literati gather for writing awards

WATERWAYS Ireland offered a grovelling apology after “an unacceptable oversight” in the process of cutting down hundreds of trees along the River Barrow.

The trees were cut down along the picturesque stretch of the Barrow between Rathvinden and Milford last month with heavy machinery.

While Waterways Ireland say the works were essential maintenance, the organisation admitted it failed to consult with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to prepare a habitat directive assessment, as is standard practice.

The assessment is required as the area is located in a special area of conservation.

In a statement, Waterways Ireland said: “We deeply regret this unacceptable oversight and are conducting an internal review to prevent this from happening in the future. Waterways Ireland is committed, in line with our heritage plan, to ensuring we manage, maintain and promote our waterways in an environmentally sustainable manner, thereby ensuring their enjoyment for this and future generations. This includes adopting best practices as well as adhering to all relevant legislation, conventions and government policies.

“The manner in which these necessary works were managed and assessed, prior to taking place on site, did not meet with the high standards we set ourselves as a public authority. However, the works as performed by the contractor were in line with the terms of reference as set out in our contract.”

Art O’Neill of the Carlow Barrow Users Group described the decimation of the trees as “industrial”.

“It’s so disappointing, it’s just sad. There seems to be a lack of understanding in Waterways Ireland on what they are meant to do and how they are meant to be going about it,” he said.

Mr O’Neill accepted that some trees may have to be removed when necessary, but said this went far beyond what was reasonable. He also questioned previous large-scale tree removals along the Barrow.

Ballon man Walt Hollick used to walk the stretch of the Barrow every week with his dog enjoying the scenery, but has not done so since the tree cutting.

“It seems that everything has been totally stripped down,” he said. “I feel they have totally, totally destroyed it.”

Both Mr Hollick and Mr O’Neill also questioned Waterways Ireland’s focus on boats at the expense of environment.

Waterways Ireland said the controversial work comprised the maintenance of hedge and tree line as well as removal of trees from the riverbank.

“The presence of trees alongside the riverbank becomes a risk to boaters and bank stability as they mature. As the branches overhang, or indeed, as some trees were growing out at an angle, they restrict available navigation space within the river,” said a spokesperson.

The banks between Rathvinden and Milford slope outwards due to silt deposits, which further restrict the navigation channel.

Waterways Ireland says the removal of some trees was based on experience in “managing safe navigations”.