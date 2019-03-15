Literati gather for writing awards

YOUNG people from Carlow launched a campaign last Wednesday urging folks to stop smoking.

Member of Carlow Regional Youth Services hooked up with the Healthy Carlow campaign to raise awareness about how to kick the nicotine habit.

They used a stencil to spray-paint their message onto the footpath outside the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, with county footballer Paul Broderick as special guest.

Their message very clearly asked would-be quitters to ‘reach out for help to quit’ and to use the HSE ‘Quit’ campaign for support and assistance.

The Healthy Carlow committee is comprised of various agencies and organisations, whose aim is to make the people of Carlow aware of health issues and to make healthy life decisions.

The stencils used in the stop smoking campaign were designed by the trainees of Carlow Youth Training Centre, Youthreach Carlow and CRYS, when they took part in XHale, a media training programme run by the Irish Cancer Society.

The positive message campaign set out to move away from the traditional no smoking messages to those which include ‘you can achieve’, ‘take the first steps to a healthier life’, and ‘reach out for help’.