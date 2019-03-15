Literati gather for writing awards

Young people back no smoking campaign

Thursday, March 14, 2019

YOUNG people from Carlow launched a campaign last Wednesday urging folks to stop smoking.

Member of Carlow Regional Youth Services hooked up with the Healthy Carlow campaign to raise awareness about how to kick the nicotine habit.

They used a stencil to spray-paint their message onto the footpath outside the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, with county footballer Paul Broderick as special guest.

Their message very clearly asked would-be quitters to ‘reach out for help to quit’ and to use the HSE ‘Quit’ campaign for support and assistance.

Promoting Tobacco Free Carlow at Fairegreen Shopping Centre were members of the Carlow Regional Youth Services,Paul Broderick Carlow senior footballer, Jamie Alcock CRYS, Eilish Langton Healthy Carlow co-ordinator, John Brophy chairman of Local Community Development Committee and Midge Nolan Carlow County Council Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

The Healthy Carlow committee is comprised of various agencies and organisations, whose aim is to make the people of Carlow aware of health issues and to make healthy life decisions.

The stencils used in the stop smoking campaign were designed by the trainees of Carlow Youth Training Centre, Youthreach Carlow and CRYS, when they took part in XHale, a media training programme run by the Irish Cancer Society.

The positive message campaign set out to move away from the traditional no smoking messages to those which include ‘you can achieve’, ‘take the first steps to a healthier life’, and ‘reach out for help’.

Stencils and spray paint are available, so please contact healthycarlow@gmail.com if you would like one for your school, organisation, business or community.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

