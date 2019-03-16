Hurling legend ‘King’ Henry at launch of Garda Youth Awards

THE council shouldn’t be “stuck with a bill for a project that has nothing to do with us”, a local councillor argued as he vehemently opposed the spending of a potential €50,000 for road safety measures to service a respite house for children.

Cllr William Paton was speaking about Delany House, Castledermot Road, Tullow, a new respite facility for children with disabilities to be operated by Enable Ireland.

“We desperately need this service and absolutely welcome it, but there is a terrible anomaly in Irish planning law that a HSE project subject to only minor development charges requires public lighting, a pedestrian crossing and a new footpath provided, which is now a cost on this council of maybe between €20,000 and €50,000,” said cllr Paton.

The council heard that the project did not require a change of use on the property; therefore, development levies which fund infrastructural requirements were limited in this case.

“I can’t understand this, surely this cannot be right; how can it be right that Carlow County Council now gets stuck with a bill for a project that has nothing to do with us,” added cllr Paton.

“There is a terrible injustice to this,” he insisted.

The matter was raised by cllr John Pender, who was adamant that the council has a “duty of care” to the residents of this new facility and to other householders in the area to provide this infrastructure.

“I would suggest we meet the HSE to see if anything can be done about this,” said cllr Pender.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that it was “all taxpayers’ money”.

“Does it really matter where the money comes from? I don’t have any issue with it at all … it’s the right thing to do to provide the footpath,” said cllr Cassin.

Director of services Bernie O’Brien stated that the parties involved knew the location of the property was outside the town boundary and were “happy with the property and made their application to the council”.

Cllr Paton agreed with cllr Pender that the council should meet the HSE on the issue, while urging the HSE to “dig very deeply into their pockets”.

“I don’t want this taking from other projects in Tullow,” he said.