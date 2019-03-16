Hurling legend ‘King’ Henry at launch of Garda Youth Awards

Artistic youngsters showcase their talent

Thursday, March 14, 2019

THE young people of Bennekerry and Tinryland District Community Games unleashed their artistic talents in the branch’s art competition recently.

Around 50 young people took part in a host of categories.

U8 and U10 sections were allowed to create an art piece of any subject their hearts desired, while the under-12 and over participants were tasked with creating art themed on four aspects of Community Games – hurdles, discus, model making and singing.

Children taking part in the Bennekerry/Tinryland Area 11 Community Games art finals

The youngsters had two-and-a-half hours to complete the challenge. The young artists were allowed to use a variety of medium, including colouring pencils, pastels, crayons and chalk.

The standard was very high and former principals of Tinryland and Bennekerry schools, Trudi and Denis Shannon, judged the entries last week along with the area’s handwriting competition.

Stephanie O’Brien, chairperson of Bennekerry and Tinryland District Community Games, said the art competition is an important part of Community Games.

“If a child is not into a sporting activity, there is something there for them – draughts, handwriting, model making and so forth.”

The first, second and third place in each category will qualify for the county final.

By Michael Tracey
