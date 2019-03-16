Hurling legend ‘King’ Henry at launch of Garda Youth Awards

A CARLOW student has reached the final of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year competition after his success was announced at the Leinster regional heats in the Odeon Cinema, Point Village, Dublin on Wednesday 6 March.

Cormac Lalor (17) from Bagenalstown is through to the finals for directing the film Shadow. It features a murder occurring in a village, which leads to the victims’ friends becoming worried and one in particular becoming paranoid and creating a horrific reality.

Cormac described the news of his success as “so unexpected” and said he is “delighted to be in the finals and to have so many people enjoy my film”.

Other films from Carlow that were screened at the Leinster regional heats but did not make it through to the finals were No crack in cocaine by Carlow Youth Training and A mile in your shoes by Tara Kelly from Borris Vocational School.

“Ireland’s Young Filmmakers have a very interesting approach,” says Jayne Foley, director of Fresh Film Festival. “Storytelling is at the core because the budget is usually either low or non-existent; filmmakers have to be very inventive with plot and location.”

This year, the festival received over 1,700 films in its three categories – junior, senior and international.

Films shortlisted for the final will be screened at the Fresh Film Festival 2019 in Limerick from 25-30 March and Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards will be presented on Wednesday and Thursday 27/28 March.