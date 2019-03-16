Hurling legend ‘King’ Henry at launch of Garda Youth Awards

EILEEN Curtis has been formally appointed as the new chief executive at a recent meeting of the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (ETB).

A native of Co Kilkenny, Eileen lives with her family in Clara and has worked with the ETB for many years, bringing extensive experience in senior roles in schools and in the further education area to the role. She has served as director of schools and as education officer for the board, as well as a period of acting CEO of the former County Kilkenny VEC.

The chairman, cllr Peter Cleere, joined by board members, extended their congratulations to Eileen and wished her well in her new role.

At the meeting, Eileen outlined her commitment to working with the board and the executive to provide the best quality education and training opportunities through the ETB for students and learners in Kilkenny and Carlow. She outlined a number of immediate priorities for the ETB, including the completion of the Tyndall College and Carlow Institute for Further Education campus.