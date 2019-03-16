Eileen is new boss of ETB

HURLING legend Henry Shefflin and sports presenter Evanne Ní Chuillin were in Carlow town last week when the local garda division launched a new awards programme for young people.

The search for a young person – or group of young people – who have achieved extraordinary things was announced as An Garda Síochána in association with Netwatch, Carlow County Council and Kilkenny County Council launched the Garda Youth Awards.

The awards are open to any outstanding young individuals in the Carlow/Kilkenny area who by their presence make their community a better place to live or have shown determination in their own lives. All nominees or group members should be between the ages of 13 and 21. Those nominating a candidate should provide as much information as possible on why they deserve an award and entry forms must be signed by a nominator and a co-nominator.

There are four categories: an individual award for any young person who has made a positive contribution to their community, making it a better place to live; a group accolade for any group of two or more young people who have contributed positively to their community; a special achievement award for any young person who has defied the odds or overcome difficult circumstances; and a community safety award for any young person or group who have made their community a safer place to live through a crime-prevention or safety initiative/innovation.

Carlow-based company Netwatch is sponsoring the initiative with its CEO David Walsh being one of the judges alongside District Court Judge William Early, and Kathryn Wall from Carlow Regional Youth Services.

“We have tremendous young people in Carlow and Kilkenny who are doing their counties proud every day in the small and big ways they are contributing to their local communities,” said David Walsh. “Whether it’s visiting older people in their areas, helping with tidy towns, establishing youth centres; representing their school, village, town and county in the fields of sport and music – we all know a young person who deserves to be recognised for their efforts. We’re delighted to be involved in this very positive initiative, along with the gardaí and Kilkenny and Carlow local authorities.”

Henry Shefflin, is also on the judging panel, alongside the**Kilkenny People** editor Brian Keyes, and Inspector Liam Connolly. The awards night will take place in November this year, with Kilkenny native Evanne Ní Chuillin set to MC the event.

The judging panel will decide on one nominee from each category to go through to national Garda Youth Awards.

Nominations can be submitted by any member of the public, while relatives and family members are also free to do so.

Entry forms are available online and must be returned by 31 May by post or by hand to Garda Elaine Rowe, the juvenile liaison officer at Carlow Garda Station.