Hurling legend ‘King’ Henry at launch of Garda Youth Awards

THE smell of freshly-ground coffee and teapots full of piping hot tea welcomed guests to the official opening of the new Community Café at Forward Steps Resource Centre in Tullow on Wednesday 28 February.

The honour of cutting the ribbon on Tullow’s newest social outlet went to food writer, blogger and broadcaster Fiona Dillon, who warmly welcomed everyone to the Community Café and congratulated all those involved in bringing the initiative to fruition.

Family support and community development worker at Forward Steps Sandra Kazlauskaite said the opening of the new café went “really, really well”.

“There was a great turnout from the local community and everyone seemed impressed on this wonderful new service we provide,” added Sandra.

A selection of delicious buns, cakes and other tasty nibbles were freshly baked in-house on the morning of the event and went down a treat.

The Community Café is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to noon.

Wednesday morning is deemed a ‘special day’, when a variety of local agencies, including MABS and Community Information Service (CIC), will be on hand to answer questions or problems customer may have.