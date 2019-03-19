Budding rowers put through their paces at IT Carlow blitz

IT Carlow and the southeast is set to become the engine of the country’s insurance sector with the launch of an innovative Insurtech Centre that aims to create 50 new businesses and 300 jobs by 2022.

The centre will enable insurance innovation, develop insurance sector talent and add significantly to Ireland’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment in the insurance and ‘insurtech’ space.

Insurtech Networking Centre (INC) is a new development by IT Carlow in collaboration with Enterprise Ireland under the ***Regional Enterprise Development Fund 2017-2020*** and in partnership with Wexford County Council and Carlow County Council. INC is supported by international and domestic insurance companies Unum, Wrightway, VHI and Zurich Insurance, all of which have existing operations employing more than 1,000 people in the region.

INC will collaborate with the insurance sector to create growth by using the research and innovation capabilities of IT Carlow, particularly in areas where the institute is strong, such as data science, design thinking, software and games development, internet of things and distributed ledger technology. Starting this September, existing businesses will collaborate with insurtech start-ups, which will be facilitated through an Insurtech Accelerator Programme focused on insurance sector challenges.

IT Carlow will also foster an insurance talent pool through its Lifelong Learning Centre, focusing on education and training in insurance, insurtech and data science.

INC is unique in that it will facilitate the Irish insurance sector at all levels, from insurance brokers to international businesses in gaining access to insurtech and insurance innovation resources. INC will not seek any equity stakeholding as it is focused on accelerating, launching and scaling start-ups.

Headquartered at a €1 million purpose-built facility at IT Carlow’s main campus, which is due for completion by mid-2020, INC will use online blended learning to evolve into a centre of thought leadership, innovation and excellence in the Insurtech space, both nationally and internationally.

Speaking at the launch of the Insurtech Centre, IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy said: “The insurance sector faces enormous challenges both globally and locally. Insurtech start-ups have disrupted the traditional insurance market. New technologies have enabled innovation across the value chain, while millennials seek more frequent and meaningful interactions with insurers. This ultra-competitive environment requires fresh thinking from incumbents, who must embrace innovation to gain and maintain a sustainable competitive advantage.

“INC provides an unprecedented opportunity for the insurance sector to meet these emerging challenges head-on by engaging with the educational resources of IT Carlow, enabling expansion through access to research and innovation with support from Enterprise Ireland and collaborating with innovative insurtech start-ups in the INC Insurtech Accelerator that is focused on solving real-world challenges faced by the sector. I’d like to thank vice-president Declan Doyle for development and research, who led the bid to secure the funding for this important national and regional initiative.”

Darren Smith, business development manager for Insurtech Networking Centre, commented: “Start-ups will gain access to academics and researchers engaged in highly applicable research fields – analytics, IoT, software and games development, blockchain – at IT Carlow. The industry partnership approach means an intensive focus on solutions, as mentoring will be delivered by experts from the insurance industry.”

The insurance sector is currently seeing the greatest benefit and highest levels of disruption due to global innovation.

“Insurtech is now a truly global trend and INC will be a centre of innovation and excellence in this space for the regional, national and international insurance sector,” said Colette Lane, chief administration officer at Unum.