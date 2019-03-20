Councillor ‘junkets’ slammed

THE future Paul and Gary O’Donovans of Carlow were put through their paces when more than 300 first-year students took part in a ‘Get Going, Get Rowing’ programme recently. Its aim is to bring indoor rowing to students who have not had the opportunity to try the sport, to encourage young people to participate in indoor rowing and to consider rowing on the water with their local clubs.

It is a partnership project between Carlow Regional Youth Services, Rowing Ireland, and rowing clubs in Carlow and Graignamanagh.

This was the fifth year of the programme and seven local post-primary schools were involved: St Leo’s College, Borris Vocational School, St Mary’s CBS, Duiske College, Tyndall College, Gaelcholáiste and Coláiste Aindriú. Carlow Youth Training also participated this year and medalled in the open category.

Staff from Carlow Regional Youth Services and Rowing Ireland facilitated indoor rowing and leadership training with 60 transition years and supported those students to run a six-week indoor rowing programme with first years in their schools. An inter-schools blitz organised by the transition years took place in IT Carlow on Thursday 28 February.

The blitz began with the U14 boys race, which was won by a team from the CBS. Runners-up were Duiske College, and third place went to the Gaelcholáiste.

The day continued with the U14 girls’ races, with St Leo’s College taking not only first place but second and third as well.

The first two placings in the girls’ open race were also won by St Leo’s, with Carlow Youth Training finishing third.