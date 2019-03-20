Innovative speakers give helpful hints on growing a business

THE uplifting and rewarding work of the community art project Take A Part Carlow was showered with praise at the recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District. A delegation from the group attended the meeting to tell members of the council about their work to date and the enormous benefits the project has been to the Tullow Road area.

The project is organised through the Arts Office of Carlow County Council and is part of an overall strategy of community engagement and development taking place in the Tullow Road area of Carlow town.

Aileen Nolan from the Arts Office outlined the many activities Take A Part Carlow has engaged in since its inception, including the hugely successful Scallion Aters promotion of the county; the Fly Your Own Kite project; the Splattervan Artist initiatives, which create eye-catching public art; the Fairy Ring Project, which cleaned up and energised a public area; the Let Loose group, encouraging dance, music and singing among young people from the area; and a concerted effort to plant more native trees in the area. Workshops, conferences and working with artist, filmmaker and collector of folklore Michael Fortune were other real highlights.

Take A Part Carlow also had the honour of being asked to participate in a symposium entitled Socially engaged practice now and next in Plymouth last June to outline the success of their project.

“We have had 15 project commissioned and more to start and lots of plans for 2019,” said Aileen.

Lisa Brooks from the Tullow Road community told council members how she had got involved in Take A Part Carlow, having been nominated by the Tullow Group Development Group to be part of the Arts Council.

“There’s a great community spirit and great sense of friendship on the Tullow Road. We have a great support network that’s hard to find and that we cherish,” said Lisa. She also stated that Take A Part Carlow had opened people’s eyes to the wider world of art to include more than painting and sculpture, but folklore, circus, community involvement and lots more.

Cllr Fintan Phelan praised the work of the project, particularly the work with Mensana, Carlow mental health group and the positive messages painted on the walls at the Éire Óg GAA Club and Miller’s pub. “They are very effective and strike a great message, not just for the people of the Tullow Road but for the town,” said cllr Phelan.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that he grew up on the Tullow Road with Lisa and “the huge amount of stuff going on makes you even more proud to be from there”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton pointed out that the work on the Tullow Road was “true community development”, where a community comes together themselves “to harness their own potential”.

Cllr Dalton said their work could be used as an “example of good practice, not just in Carlow but around the country”.