Innovative speakers give helpful hints on growing a business

THE beautiful setting of Borris House provided the perfect venue for ‘Music in the Blackstairs’ on Thursday 7 March.

The event, which was fundraiser for ‘Borris – Our Vision’, saw performances from singer/songwriter John Blek from Cork, who was preceded by Laura Quirke from Killoughternane.

Roaring fires in the great hall greeted more than 80 people who attended the event and they all loved the intimate style of the musical evening.

Members of the ‘Borris – Our Vision’ committee were delighted with the turnout and the support from the town and surrounding areas.

For the past 18 months, the project has engaged a large number of people who live in and use Borris as their hub. The process of creating the vision, which began in late 2017, needed the management of a team to ensure Borris now and Borris of the future was discussed, researched and prioritised and would be presented in a way that would be long-lasting.

The consultants Deirdre Black and Louise Brown have been a wonderful resource in this and have brought professionalism and great experience to the project. It’s the committee’s aim that the agreed results are included in the county development plan with the local authority and other statutory bodies engaged in the community workshops and in direct consultations.

The vision for Borris is close to being finalised and it will be an important pillar to inform future projects in the development of the town in the years ahead. The project is in receipt of support from Carlow LEADER and the vision will be launched in a few weeks’ time.