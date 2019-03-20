Innovative speakers give helpful hints on growing a business

CARLOW students became part of a global protest last Friday when they gathered to demand action on the issue of climate change.

Many primary and secondary schools across the county engaged in this world event, first sparked by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who embarked on a lone strike for a more urgent and meaningful response to accelerating climate change outside her national parliament last year.

Carlow’s Educate Together gathered outside Carlow Town Hall, calling on legislators to take action on climate change, while many green school groups held discussions and took part in projects supporting the action.

At Carlow town’s Liberty Tree, students gathered on Friday morning for an impromptu protest in support of the global campaign. Holding banners saying ‘Save the planet’, ‘There’s no plan B’, and ‘The climate is changing, what can we do?’, the young people exercised their right to have a say on the issue and called out the Irish government and governments around the world on their inaction.

Strikes were staged in 105 countries last Friday as part of a grassroots movement, built mainly through engagement on social media. In Ireland, many parents, teachers, third-level students and adults also supported the action.