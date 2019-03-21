Netwatch to create 100 new jobs in USA

UTILISING innovation to grow a business was the topic of discussions as 30 innovators gathered in the Seven Oaks Hotel for the first in a series of INC (innovation, navigation, creativity) events organised by the county council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) as part of Local Enterprise Week.

The event featured broadcaster and journalist Richard Curran with panel members Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, Jo Mangan and Joanne Sweeney, who engaged in a panel discussion on the merits of innovation in the business setting. The panel discussed the challenges and opportunities of innovation for small and medium enterprises and also discussed innovation in a wider context as part of society.

Designer Kim Mackenzie-Doyle remarked: “Oftentimes, people don’t know they need a new-to-the-world innovation and sometimes they have been settling for a workaround or poor substitute for so long that they don’t realise an alternative is possible.”

Digital expert Joanne Sweeney Burke spoke about “listening to your customer in an innovation process”. Artistic director Jo Mangan outlined the challenges between creativity and innovation and society’s lack of understanding of what’s involved.

Speaking about the event, Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with the LEO, said: “In the Local Enterprise Offices our events are designed to inspire, engage, develop and create opportunity and we are delighted to be able to host the INC events. We know that innovation is key and during the year we will host three INC events, which will be followed by an innovation weekend later in 2019 that will be designed to accelerate innovation in participating SMEs.”

Co-ordinator for the event Áine Carey, a graduate with the LEO, was delighted with how the event went. “To us, innovation is turning an idea into a solution that adds value from a customer perspective and we hope that INC has added to the innovative knowledge of the people who attended,” she said.

She recommended any business or individual starting on their innovation process to get in touch with the LEO to see what supports are available.