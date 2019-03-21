Volunteers honoured at awards night

THE classrooms and corridors of Carlow’s Gaelscoil resounded with beautiful strains of music when the talented youngsters from Carlow College of Music took part in the college’s annual music festival. Piano, saxophone, oboe, clarinet, French horn, ukulele and bodhrán were just some of the instruments being played in the festival, while they were winners in every category.

Waterford-based conductor Dr Kevin O’Carroll was the adjudicator and, given the level of talent available, he had his work cut out!

It was Emma Picovici from Ballyhide who won the much-coveted McCullough Cup for emerging talent. Music courses through her veins because she plays piano, cello and violin. She only started the cello three years ago with her teacher Sonja Cadogan at the Carlow College of Music and has already reached grade VI with distinction. Brian Kehoe is her piano teacher, while her mother Delphine, who also teaches at the music college, is her violin teacher.

College director Majella Swann would like to thank all those who sponsored or supported the festival, including teachers, parents, stewards and the Gaelscoil for the use of their premises.