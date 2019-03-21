Innovative speakers give helpful hints on growing a business

CARLOW-based pioneers in proactive video monitoring Netwatch have this week announced an expansion of its operations in the United States of America.

CEO of the Netwatch Group, David Walsh, outlined that the company created 250 new jobs in the USA in 2018 and will continue this growth in 2019, adding another 100 roles. The company’s new positions are being created across the entire operation, including sales, engineering, project management and finance. Over the past eight years, Netwatch has grown its business from a single sales employee in Boston to its current US workforce across six locations, including New Jersey, Boston, Atlanta, Lake Forest in California as well as Dallas and Houston in Texas.

The announcement was made at a round table business briefing with taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the US Chamber of Commerce offices in Washington DC.

Welcoming the announcement, Mr Varadkar said: “I am really pleased to see the Netwatch Group continuing to expand in the United States with this significant jobs announcement. Netwatch is an innovation-led company which has illustrated how jobs created in Ireland can in turn lead to job creation in multiple locations across the US.”

Expressing his delight in announcing the creation of 350 new Netwatch jobs in the United States, Mr Walsh said: “250 of these jobs have already been successfully filled and we are now actively recruiting for 100 new roles”.

The latest expansion at Netwatch is being driven by the demand for its proprietary technologies that allow for real-time intervention during an attempted security breach.

The company’s in-house R&D team in Ireland is developing new solutions built on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which is revolutionising the proactive visual monitoring segment of the security industry globally.

“Our channel partners are excited to provide their customers with advanced security technologies not widely available in the USA. Partnering with our resellers to meet their needs will be critical to driving our sales and our presence in the market”, said Mr Walsh.

“We have achieved our company growth with the support of Enterprise Ireland over many years and with the support of the Riverside Company, which last year invested in our company and continues to support our global growth plans,” he added.

Headquartered in Carlow, the Netwatch Group has had a presence in the USA since 2012, when it opened its first office in Boston, Massachusetts. In April 2018, Netwatch acquired NMC in California and CalAtlantic in Texas and now operates three communications hubs Stateside.

A team of more than 1,000 resellers is driving sales for Netwatch technologies, serving clients in the government, critical infrastructure (utilities, communications, energy), manufacturing, warehouse/logistics, mining and minerals, finance, retail and auto dealerships.

In addition to Ireland and the United States, Netwatch also has a significant operation in England, where the group also owns OnWatch Multifire in East Sussex.