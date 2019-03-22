Volunteers honoured at awards night

A CARLOW man who is guiding the next generation of filmmakers joined forces with the creator of the enormously successful Cartoon Saloon last week to launch a new online tool aimed at highlighting young people’s skills. Carlow’s Garry McHugh, director of a national organisation called Young Irish Filmmakers, and Tomm Moore, founder Cartoon Saloon, together with minister Katherine Zappone, launched Skills Summary at The Dock in Dublin, the flagship centre of global professional services company Accenture.

Skills Summary helps young people measure the skills they gain when participating in youth work and volunteering, such as leadership, problem solving, teamwork and adaptability and helps them communicate the value of these skills to future employers. It’s the result of a collaboration between the NYCI, Accenture, SpunOut.ie and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

At the launch, a number of speakers shared their experiences of youth work, discussed the importance of transferable life skills and how they will be needed in the digital economy.

Mr Moore explained how the skills he developed in his younger years at Young Irish Filmmakers, such as problem solving, teamwork and an entrepreneurial spirit, really played a big part in his going on to set up Cartoon Saloon. Garry McHugh added: “Tomm Moore and the story of Cartoon Saloon is the perfect example of what a youth work organisation like Young Irish Filmmakers can deliver for young people.”

The tool can be accessed online at www.skillssummary.ie.