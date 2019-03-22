Volunteers honoured at awards night

A POPULAR young Tullow man who died suddenly in Dubai on Saturday lived his live to the full, said his heartbroken family.

Twenty-six-year-old James Griffin of The Square, Tullow had been enjoying life in Dubai for the last two years, where he worked as a teacher with his long-term girlfriend Emma Somerville from Cavan.

“Every weekend he had something planned, travelling to different places like Jordan or the Philippines,” said James’s twin sister Hilary. “They went everywhere and saw so much. He was always happy, able to put a smile on anyone’s face. Even if you were angry with him, he was able to wrangle his way out of it by making some joke or comment. He just loved life.”

Beloved son of Theresa and Gay, James was a past pupil of Knockbeg College and he also taught at the school for a year. The English and religion teacher had also worked in St Leo’s College for a month as part of his studies and where he is still fondly remembered.

“He loved working with kids,” said Hilary. “He had great time and patience for them. We were looking through his room and at some of the thank you cards that he got from his past pupils; they really appreciated him.”

James was known for his love of sport and was an accomplished athlete, representing Ireland in mountain running. He had taken part in triathlons, while he had also planned to do an ironman challenge. He ran with St Patrick’s AC in Tullow, St Laurence of Toole’s in Carlow and latterly with St Abban’s AC in Crettyard.

Knockbeg teacher John Maye was a big influence on James, both in terms of teaching and running.

James was part of a talented Knockbeg senior cross country team that claimed bronze in the national championships in 2011.

PL Curran, his former coach at St Laurence O’Toole’s, described James as a “gentleman”.

“He never had a bad word to say about anybody; he was polite and courteous,” said PL. “He was so easy to coach and was always well supported by his mother and father.”

James had been in great form in the days leading up to his tragic death. He went for a nap on Saturday and did not wake up.

Hilary said: “It doesn’t seem real; it probably won’t feel real until he’s at home.”

The family drew comfort that James had a strong circle of friends both in Dubai and Ireland. A memorial Mass was held for James in Dubai on Sunday.

The Griffins’ own extended family and friends have also been of tremendous support since they learned the tragic news. It’s hoped that James will be repatriated later this week on Friday, although it could be the following Wednesday before he is home.