Local traders are honoured at inaugural shop-front awards

IT’S been a poignant year so far for Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service with the passing way of three great firefighters – Sam Willoughby, Dom Murphy and Michael Moore.

Sam, who was a station officer of Hacketstown Fire Brigade, passed away on 7 January. He was station officer from 1973 until his retirement in 1981. The fire service must have been in Sam’s blood because he took over the role from his father John, who was the very first station officer of the fledgling fire brigade when it was formed in 1951. Sam passed way peacefully in Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow and is survived by his sister Liz Bradley, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The Tullow station also lost a legend with the death of Dom Murphy, who passed away on 7 February. Dom was married to his beloved wife Bridget and was the father of a grown family of five children and 11 grandchildren. He was a member of Tullow Fire Brigade between 1968 and ’81. Former and current members of Carlow County Fire Service provided a guard of honour at his requiem Mass in Tullow, along with the vintage open-top Ford V8 fire engine.

Only a few days later, Michael Moore, the oldest former firefighter in the county, passed away peacefully in the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Michael was just short of his 95th birthday when slipped away on Sunday 10 February surrounded by his loving family.

Michael, a former army man, served as a member of Carlow Fire Brigade from the 1960s up to the mid ’70s. He attended many of the big incidents in his time in the brigade, including fires at Milford Tannery in 1965, Sutton’s supermarket in the early 1970s and Robinson’s Furniture Store in the mid-’70s. As a mark of respect, the funeral cortège was led by members of Carlow Fire Brigade on the old fire engine, which Michael would have loved.

The brave actions of all three firemen, Sam, Dom and Michael, are deeply appreciated by their colleagues in the fire services and those beyond who will keep them in their thoughts and prayers.