Filmmakers helps teens to measure the skills they have

THE Carlow Volunteer Centre hosted its third volunteer recognition awards night in memory of Paddy Looney to celebrate and recognise the brilliant work done by hundreds of volunteers across the county every day.

The event took place in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow, when cllr William Paton acted as MC for the night. He highlighted the exceptionally hard work carried out by all volunteers in the many organisations in the county that depend on them. He also commented on how lucky Carlow was to have such a wide range of organisations serving community interests. Special thanks were also given to Unum which, once again, sponsored the night.

Michelle O’Hara, chairperson of the Carlow Volunteer Centre Board, spoke about Paddy Looney and how appropriate it was to have awards named in his honour. Paddy, or Pat as he was known by his family, was an active volunteer in a variety of different groups. He was also well known around Carlow and beyond for his environmental clean-ups and was regularly seen on the roads collecting bags of rubbish. He was an active member of South East Mountain Rescue and Tullow Walking Club. Paddy reflected the generosity of spirit in the giving of his time, his hand and his heart for the benefit of others. Members of Paddy Looney’s family were in attendance to celebrate the night.

Michelle then announced the 12 recipients of the awards and briefly outlined the reason for their nomination. Helen Rothwell, manager of Carlow Volunteer Centre, was on hand to present the accolades. The recipients were joined on the night by their friends and family and by members of the community groups that they volunteer with. Each volunteer was thanked personally for their contribution and making their community a better place.

The following volunteers received awards: Mary Reddy of the Tullow Road Community Development Group; Julia Kazimierowska, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland; John McAssey, Holy Angels Day Care; Tom O’Neill, Carlow District Credit Union; Lauren Kehoe, Carlow Arts Festival; Marie O’Hara, Barnardos; Dick Murray, Irish Cancer Society; Ann O’Neill, Éist Cancer Support; Gemma Flood, Fibromyalgia Awareness and Advocacy Forum Ireland; Mná an Gháirdín Beo; the Order of Malta Ambulance Corp, Carlow; and the volunteer befrienders with the Syrian Resettlement Programme in St Catherine’s Community Services Centre.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering in Carlow, call on 059 9173033 and they can arrange a meeting to help you find the perfect volunteer opportunity.