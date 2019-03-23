Students get with STEM for life programme

FROM colourful costumes and fantastic music to exceptional singing and stand-out drama, Féile Scoildrámaíochta Cheatharlach 2019 had it all over two days last week in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre. Organised by Glór Cheatharlach, the drama festival welcomed schools from all over the country to perform their individual pieces ‘as Gaeilge’, with participants travelling from Wexford, Tipperary and Kildare.

Locals schools were very much part of the line-up, too, with Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Tinryland NS and Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc all bringing amazing shows to the stage.

“Féile Scoildrámaíochta is decades in existence, but Carlow hadn’t been part of it previously,” explained Bride de Róiste of Glór Cheatharlach. “Glór Cheatharlach set about reviving the opportunity for children to perform drama as Gaeilge, to enjoying performing it themselves and not just for children in Gaelscoileanna but for all schools.

“We started three years ago with one drama and last year we had five dramas. This year, we had 12 magnificent dramas – so much so that we booked a full day at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre and then had to go back and book a second day,” added Bride.

The adjudicator for the competition was writer and poet Rita Kelly, who was “overwhelmed by the variety, quality and quantity” of the performances at Féile Scoildrámaíochta Cheatharlach.

“She also spoke about the incredible preparation and the ease at which the children performed their drama as Gaeilge,” said Bride. “Myself and Emma at Glór Cheatharlach are thrilled there has been such interest and enthusiasm from the schools; we were amazed at the performances of everyone.”

Locally, fourth class at Tinryland NS performed the terrific Anniver, with Scoil Mhuire gan Smál pulling out all the stops with two shows, Luaithríona performed by fourth-class pupils and An fear sinséir by first class.

Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc also delighted audiences with two shows. Jeaic agus an gás pónaire was performed by senior infants, with An seó mór brought to the stage by pupils from fifth and sixth class.

A total of seven shows were then selected to perform in the Leinster Féile Scoildrámaíochta in Mullingar last Tuesday, with tremendous excitement in the theatre when Anniver from Tinryland NS, Luaithríona from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and both shows from Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc were chosen.

There was further excitement for the Gaelscoil when it received the fantastic news last Thursday that the incredible An seó mór had been selected in Mullingar to compete in the all-Ireland final on Wednesday 3 April.