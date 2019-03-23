Tributes paid to heroic firemen

SIX businesses in Carlow town were awarded for having the best-looking shop fronts when the first Pride of Carlow Premises Awards ceremony took place recently.

Awards were presented to O’Brien’s Off-Licence on Potato Market, Mac’s Menswear on Tullow Street and the Red Setter Guesthouse on Dublin Street. Clothes shop Moda on Kennedy Avenue, Neighbourhood Espresso coffee shop on Barrack Street and Teach Dolmain, also on Tullow Street, received awards.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council and chairperson of the forum, said: “I want to congratulate each winner for their ongoing effort in enhancing the streetscape in our county town by taking significant pride in their premises.”

The awards were designed by the Carlow Town Development Forum as part of its schedule of projects for 2019, which aim to make Carlow town a great place to live, work, play, learn and visit. JP Kennedy, chairman of Retail Excellence Ireland, and Carol Smyth, executive planner, Dublin City Council Planning Department, were the judges who picked out the winners.

The next phase of the project is giving six other business owners a chance to upgrade the look of their premises, thanks to the support of the local council.

Pierce Kavanagh, economic development officer at the Local Enterprise Office, said: “The scheme has been designed to offer €2,500 to six enterprises to upgrade their shop fronts to a traditional shop front.”

Application forms are available via www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or by calling 059 9129786. The closing date for applications is Sunday 31 March with the winners being announced on Wednesday 1 May.