Children wow the audiences at drama festival ‘as Gaeilge’

MORE than 50 pupils from Presentation College and St Leo’s College in Carlow were given the opportunity to view IT Carlow’s fantastic facilities at the Junior Achievement Ireland and Unum’s STEM for Life event. The enthusiastic students were tutored by business volunteers from Unum, who shared their own experience of working in the IT industry. They also ran workshops on a range of STEM-related topics, such as the use of science in solving crime and an introduction to the world of HTML coding.

Junior achievement (JA) programmes facilitated by business volunteers encourage young people to remain in education and help them develop the skills they need to succeed in a changing world. Working with schools and business partners, JA programmes promote work readiness, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and the value of studying STEM.

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to partner with Junior Achievement Ireland and IT Carlow for today’s STEM for life event,” said Gillian O’Connor from Unum.

“The workshops were very well organised and our volunteers – Philip Murphy, Rebecca Curran, Martin Reilly, Gerard Kirwan, Busi Msipha, Adam Flynn, Tim Shanahan and Gerard Keogh – did a fantastic job of sharing their personal stories about their career paths to the STEM sector,” added Gillian.