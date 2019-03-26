Gaelscoil pupils put their best foot forward for annual céilí mór

IT was a case of putting on your dancing shoes, dressing up in your country and western finery and taking to the floor on Friday night, when a fundraising barn dance was held in Mary Keenan’s of Ballinacarrig, Carlow recently.

The dance was a fundraiser for the Carlow-based UgaIrish Project and raised the highly commendable figure of €3,500 on the night.

The UgaIrish Project was founded 13 years ago by Siobhán Kinsella, Cloydagh, Carlow. On a visit to Uganda in 2006, Siobhán witnessed the poverty and deprivation of people living in the bush. She was moved to act, established UgaIrish and the Carlow charity has been supporting communities in southern Uganda since its foundation.

The charity has extended its sincere thanks to Mary Keenan for providing her premises for the barn dance, which was a roaring success on the night. There was loads of line-dancing, the event being attended by Declan Flanagan and his dancers, who demonstrated their fancy footwork to great acclaim.

There was a poignant aspect to the night, as the UgaIrish director Austin Kinsella passed away last October. Austin was Siobhán’s husband and, despite being seriously ill, made the annual trip to Uganda last summer. Siobhán and Austin were the driving force behind the Carlow charity.

Siobhán, who is chairperson of the charity, paid a lovely tribute to her late husband on the night. Despite being seriously ill, Austin was, she said, determined to make the Uganda trip “to finish every project that he had undertaken”.

An article written by UgaIrish volunteer Tom Geoghegan for the charity’s March newsletter stated that Austin was known as Jajja to the people of Baale in Uganda and that “he leaves a legacy of love, kindness, commitment and achievement”.

“The people of Baale,” said Tom, “loved him for who he was and what he did for them.”

Tom has travelled as a volunteer to Uganda on two occasions, having got to know Austin through the Carlow Camera Club, where Austin gave a presentation of photos taken in Uganda.

Austin completed his work in Baale by having a second well bored for water, overseeing the purchase of a fishing boat for the local community and the buying of a strip of land for agricultural development. He oversaw the building of a community centre and was well enough to travel into the bush as a pillion passenger on a motorbike, delivering food parcels and clothes to the very needy.

“It was a case of mission accomplished for Austin,” Tom wrote.

This summer, UgaIrish Project volunteers will make the trip to Uganda and among those travelling this time will be husband and wife Larry and Sally Doyle from Carlow and Fr Tom Lalor, a friend of Austin’s, who celebrated his funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Newtown last October. Also making the trip as volunteers will be Niall Kinsella, Austin and Siobhán’s son, who is an engineer with Carlow County Council, Colette Byrne, a cousin of Austin’s, John Connolly from Gowran and 20-year-old twin sisters Emma and Hannah Collier from Shillelagh.

The volunteer group will be led by Siobhán Kinsella.