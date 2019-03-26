Country night at Mary’s big barn raised funds for Ugandan charity

THE sound of 500 dancing feet enveloped Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc with gusto last week, as the primary school celebrated our national feast day with a céilí mór.

The céilí mór has become an exciting annual event on the school’s calendar, with children collectively donning the green before taking to the school yard en masse for a collective céili.

Younger children are helped to master their steps by the older ones, with everyone eventually getting to grips with the footwork as the Irish tunes ring out across the clós.

The céilí mór also welcomes parents to come along and join in the atmosphere, while the múinteoirí aren’t immune to a bit of fancy footwork themselves!

Céilí mór was part of Carlow’s many activities for Seachtain na Gaeilge, which culminated in the very successful St Patrick’s Day Festival and parade. The Gaelscoil once again took an active role is this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade with a large contingent from the school coming out and getting into the spirit of the day.

The school is now looking forward to its main fundraising event of the year, the annual Aonach na Gaelscoil (school fête), which takes place at the school on Sunday 7 April from 2pm to 5pm.