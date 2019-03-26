Gaelscoil pupils put their best foot forward for annual céilí mór

MORE then 22,000 commuters are leaving Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford to drive to work in Dublin every day. That’s according to new research from Vodafone, which highlights the sheer scale of people using the M7, M9 and M11 corridors to commute to Dublin.

The research was unveiled by Vodafone as the company announced the expansion of its Gigabit Hubs Initiative to three remote working hubs in the southeast, in association with fibre broadband network SIRO. The initiative aims to support local businesses and workers who want to work remotely and there are now 13 co-working hubs across Ireland.

The three ‘New Work Junction’ hubs are located in counties Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford and service over 350 workers. Since the launch of the Kilkenny hub in 2015, New Work Junction – a group of co-working centres – has expanded its operations, with the Carlow hub officially opening its doors last week.

Founder of New Work Junction, Carlow man Tom O’Neill, said: “Since I started the New Work Junction hubs in 2015, I’ve noticed that we have a steady number of start-ups and freelancers, but also an ever-increasing number of remote workers. I see these remote working hubs as a chance to reduce travel time for the thousands of commuters who make the trip to Dublin from the southeast every day. Together and with other organisations we can begin to catalyse the big change that needs to happen towards a redistributed workforce.”

Ronan Whelan, chief commercial officer of SIRO, added: “The rise in hubs like New Work Junction clearly illustrates the huge demand in regional towns for connectivity and, thanks to our network, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford have the same level of world-class broadband as leading international hubs like Hong Kong and Tokyo.”