Gaelscoil pupils put their best foot forward for annual céilí mór

TWO-HUNDRED teenagers acted, sang, danced and flirted their way through Fame Academy, when the girls from St Leo’s College and the boys from St Mary’s Academy CBS got together to stage the popular musical.

The show was a sizzling and dynamic production by transition year students from both schools and was based on the 1980 film Fame. The story follows the final class of the much-acclaimed High School for the Performing Arts and features a cast of high-octane singers and dancers who sang in the title song Fame that they ‘want to live forever!’

The show entertained packed houses in the George Bernard Shaw Theatre with dance sequences led by Iris Kelly (Zoe Gray) and Tyrone Jackson (Cashel Amartey).

The ensemble of ‘music class’, led by Schlomo Metzenbaum (Ruslan Gavrilov), Joe Vegas (Francis Sinclair) and Goodman ‘Goody’ King (Eoin Byrne) joined by dynamic drummer Grace ‘Lambchops’ Lambe (Megan Dempsey) provided great tunes. Ambitious fame chaser Carmen Diaz (Alicia Premkumar), school principal Ms Sherman (Amy McLoughlin), High School staff member Miss Bell (Cloda Markey), Mr Myers (Daniel Byrne) and Mr Sheinkopf (Jack Shannon-Nolan) were among the favourite characters linking the various stories.

The beautiful vocal tones of Serena Katz (Rachel Haughney) held the audience spellbound while her love interest Nick Piaza (Adam Byrne), character Mabel Washington (Sinéad Byrne) and other students demonstrated the diverse talent pool.

Produced and directed by Janice de Bróithe, co-ordinated by Áine Shiels, with musical direction by Ollie Hennessy and the glitzy colourful costumes fashioned by Laura Dowling, the show proved to be yet another successful collaboration between the two Carlow secondary schools.

Fame! The memory will live, if not forever, then certainly for a long time indeed.