SF picks candidate to replace John Cassin

MEMBERS of the Carlow Association London took part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in the English capital last week.

The group, which is chaired by Claire Nolan Sturley from Granby Row, joined the London Fire Service for its annual post-parade festivities. Graiguecullen man Jackie Wilson’s son Clinton is a station commander with the service.

Member of the association Michael Purcell was one of several Carlovians to make the trip across the Irish Sea to join Carlow ex-pats for the celebration of Irish identity.

He said: “It’s an important day for the group. For the last 20 years they have been holding the parade after the Troubles. They are very proud to be taking part in the parade and to be representing Carlow.”

Carlovians who live in London are invited to get in contact with the group through Facebook.