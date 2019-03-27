  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Legislation to stop criminals financially benefitting from their crime is problematic, says expert

Legislation to stop criminals financially benefitting from their crime is problematic, says expert

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Eamonn Lillis

A legal expert is warning proposed legislation aimed at blocking a murderer from benefitting financially from their crime could open more loopholes than it closes.

UCC Professor John Mee addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice which today debated ‘Celine’s Law’ named after Celine Cawley, who was killed by her husband Eamonn Lillis.

Despite his manslaughter conviction, Mr Lillis benefited from the sale of the family home, in which he was a joint tenant, and received a share of the profits of the company he ran with his late wife.

Celine Cawley

Professor Mee has recommended further amendments to the bill before it is sent forward.

“No bill is enacted the way it begins but if it were to be enacted then I think it would make things considerably worse,” said Prof. Mee.

“I think it focuses on a perceived loophole which I don’t think is a loophole in any conventional sense but then it opens three or four bona fide loopholes whereby criminals or murderers could profit from their crime.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Primary school children say they see drug users injecting from classroom window

Wednesday, 27/03/19 - 4:30pm

Only 200 women have received results from 2,500 repeat smear tests

Wednesday, 27/03/19 - 2:25pm

Five injured after armed robbery at Co Laois home

Wednesday, 27/03/19 - 1:35pm