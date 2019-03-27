Carlovians on parade in London

SINN Féin has this week selected its local election candidate for the Carlow area in the wake of the dramatic decision by the party’s sitting councillor John Cassin to stand as an Independent.

Ciarán Dooley was selected as Sinn Féin’s candidate for the Carlow Municipal District at the party’s selection convention last Thursday night in New Oak Community Centre.

Originally from Graiguecullen, Ciarán now lives in Carlow town and has been a proud Sinn Féin member since 2004. He is an outspoken commentator on the inequalities and inefficiencies that exist for the people of Carlow and says he is excited to have the “opportunity to try to make a difference for people”.

“I am honoured to accept the Sinn Féin nomination for the Carlow Town LEA in the upcoming local elections on 24 May and I look forward to getting on the campaign trail, speaking to the wonderful people of Carlow over the coming weeks and hopefully representing the people of Carlow over the next number of years,” said Mr Dooley.

Last month, a row over candidate selection led to Sinn Féin councillor John Cassin announcing his decision to leave the party and run as an Independent. It’s understood that Sinn Féin headquarters insisted on running two candidates in the new seven-seat Carlow town area, a political tactic cllr Cassin and Sinn Féin locally had strongly resisted.

“It’s a big decision to make and not something I have taken lightly,” cllr Cassin told The Nationalist at the time.

“I’m not one to mince my words and I told head office in no uncertain terms that if they wanted a good chance of retaining the Sinn Féin seat in Carlow, they should run one candidate only,” he said.

At last Thursday’s Sinn Féin convention, Mr Dooley was the only candidate selected.

“I believe I can bring a fresh, strong voice to the people of Carlow,” he said. “Carlow needs somebody passionate about the town, who will fight its corner on every issue. I look forward to discussing these issues on the doors and I hope to receive the support of the people of Carlow town on 24 May,” reiterated Mr Dooley.

“Having grown up in Carlow town, I have witnessed the decline of the town centre and the difficulties people living here face daily. I firmly believe that Carlow can be a better and fairer place for people to live,” he said.