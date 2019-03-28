Carlovians on parade in London

A MEETING of parties involved in tackling the medical syndrome fibromyalgia (FM) was held in Carlow’s Seven Oaks Hotel on Monday 25 February, when the focus was on advancing the awareness and educational campaigns concerning the condition.

At the meeting were Gemma Flood, Carlow, chairperson of the Fibromyalgia Awareness and Advocate Forum Ireland; its vice-chairperson Martina Byrne; Greg Price and Mila Whelan from the HSE; and local Fianna Fáil councillor Fintan Phelan.

Ms Flood is the only advocate in Ireland dealing with the Department of Social Protection to act as mediator for FM sufferers who encounter difficulty in obtaining their state benefit entitlements. Gemma has worked on more than 500 cases and appeals, all of which have been won.

But striking an optimistic note, Gemma says the process in this regard is taking less time to sort out because the FM Forum is getting its message across through its Fibromyalgia is real booklet.

Gemma states: “Work is now progressing on the fourth edition of our booklet and in conjunction with that publication, fact sheets will be printed. It is our aim to have the fact sheets available for Sunday 12 May, which is International Fibromyalgia Awareness Day.”

The forum believes that with public education and awareness, the lives of FM sufferers will be made easier and their condition more widely understood. Gemma says: “The booklet is directed at people who are affected by the condition, their families and friends, the medical profession and the wider community in general.”

Fibromyalgia is marked by chronic pain and fatigue and loss of memory, among a host of other different symptoms. Gemma says that it is vital to get their message out to the public so that people understand the trauma endured by FM sufferers.