Irish Wildlife Trust object to Co Longford windfarm

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is calling on the government to confirm funding for a new CF in-patient unit at Beaumont Hospital.

Philip Watt, Chief Executive Officer of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland

Dublin City Council has given full planning permission for the three-storey unit that aims to provide 20 patient rooms for 160 adults.

CFI says uncertainty about when funding will be granted, caused by the overrun in the cost of the National Children’s Hospital, continues to create much anxiety in the CF community.

“We welcome the fact that there is now planning permission in place and detailed plans are available for the long-promised 20-room CF in-patient unit at Beaumont Hospital,” said Philip Watt, Chief Executive Officer, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

“We would now fully expect a swift Government statement that funding has been allocated to build this unit, along with a clear commencement and completion date.

“Anything less than such a statement will not be acceptable to the 160 CF patients attending the hospital. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland has committed to raise €1 million towards the cost of this €12 million unit, working closely with North Dublin charity, CF Hopesource.”

Mr Watt added that any further delays would result in an increase in the cost of the unit.