Mary Robinson criticises Leo Varadkar’s lack of progress on climate change action

The Irish Wildlife Trust is objecting to a wind farm in Co Longford.

They have submitted an objection to An Bord Pleanála against the proposed Derryadd 24-turbine wind farm in the Shannon Wilderness Park.

The organisation insists it is not opposed to wind energy generation but is increasingly concerned they are being inappropriately located, especially on peatland habitats.

“We’re very disappointed that the hard work and hopes of local communities for the Shannon Wilderness Park are being swept aside by Bord na Móna in their pursuit of this wind energy project,” IWT Campaigns Officer, Pádraic Fogarty said.

“There’s a huge opportunity in creating a distinct and unique identity for this part of Longford, something people would travel from far and wide to experience.

“Bord na Móna should be working with local people and ecologists in trying to deliver this, rather than working against them to impose an unwanted wind farm. We hope An Bord Pleanala can refuse permission.”