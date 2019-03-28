Irish Wildlife Trust object to Co Longford windfarm

Three arrested in Dublin for conspiracy to murder

Thursday, March 28, 2019

Three men have been arrested for conspiracy to murder in Dublin.

Gardaí investigating serious feud-related organised crime in the capital made the arrests in the north inner-city and Finglas yesterday.

The men – aged in their 20s and 30s – are currently being detained at a number of Dublin-based Garda Stations.

“On Wednesday, March, 27, as part of ongoing investigations being conducted by Special Crime Operations, into serious feud related organised crime activity in the Dublin Region, three men aged between 24 and 38 were arrested in the north inner-city and Finglas areas of Dublin,” a statement from gardaí stated.

“The three men have been arrested for conspiracy to murder and are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Dublin Garda Stations.”

