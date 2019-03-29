Taoiseach says Ireland must support long extension of Brexit deadline

O’Flynn’s Garage/Shop Bruff Co Limerick. Picture: Keith Wiseman

Gardaí have started a manhunt for a gang of robbers who stole a “substantial amount” of cash from a shop in Co. Limerick overnight.

The gang smashed a hole through the roof of O’Flynns Centra store in Bruff and used a ladder to get in and out of the premises, a garda source said.

The gang stole a large amount of cash from an ATM machine in the store and may have also targeted a safe in the store.

Three weeks ago the same shop was robbed when the raiders smashed a window and stole cash from a safe.

Appealing for witnesses to this morning’s raid, a garda spokesman said: “They came in through the ceiling by cutting a hole in the roof. Gardai found a ladder at the scene which we believe they used to get in and out of the shop.”

“The contents of an ATM appear to have been stolen.”

The source said “CCTV is being examined” to try to ascertain how many raiders were involved, and, how they made their getaway.

Separately, Inspector Luke Conlon, Henry Street Garda Station appealed “for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious” overnight in the vicinity of the shop.

The premises which has an adjoining filling station is situated in a built-up part of the town with rows of houses nearby.

“There was a lot of damage caused to the roof and you’d imagine they might have made a lot of noise trying to get through the roof. If anyone heard anything they can contact Bruff gardai,” Insp. Conlon added.

Gardaí have carried out a forensic examination at the shop.