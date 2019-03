A man in his 60s has been hospitalised after being assaulted in County Wicklow last night.

The assault took place at around 8pm on Adelaide Road in Bray.

The man received head wounds and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment.

No arrested have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential line 1800 666111, or any Garda Station.