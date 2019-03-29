Taoiseach says Ireland must support long extension of Brexit deadline

A Mayo family has picked up their winnings from a Daily Million Plus draw.

They celebrated in the National Lottery Winners’ Room as they collected a cheque for €500,000 which they won in the draw on Thursday, March 14.

The mother explained how her children’s wishful thinking after they tagged her in a Facebook post reminded her to check her ticket following the announcement for the big win in Ballyhaunis.

She said: “We only found out about the half million euro win in the town when our adult children sent us a link on Facebook and I think they were very optimistically hoping we had landed the massive prize.

“You see it all of the time, you see these truly life-changing wins on Facebook and you longingly wish it’s you. Little did we all know that we had the winning ticket all along.”

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Caulfield’s store on Main Street in the centre of Ballyhaunis.

While the proud Mayo parents have plans of their own for their Daily Million prize, they have also selflessly promised to give each of their adult children a share of what is left of the €500,000 to ensure that they can get a helping hand on the property ladder.

The winning mother said: “We are an incredibly tight-knit family so this win is going to change all of our lives.

“We have some bills to pay and we’ll be getting rid of our mortgage of course but after that, we want to do some home improvements and the rest of the money will be divided between our children.

“They are making their own way in life at the moment so it will help them to get deposits for their own houses in the very near future I hope.”