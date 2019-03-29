Riding ‘Shotgun’ … all the way to the bank

A NEW candidate has declared her intention to run in the upcoming local elections in the Tullow area.

Helena Byrne from Carrigduff will run for Renua Ireland in the new-look six-seat Tullow area, her first step into political life following a lifetime of community involvement. Married to John Byrne from Kildavin, a former treasurer of Carlow County Board of the GAA, the couple have two teenaged daughters.

“I attended a number of Renua Ireland meetings and I was asked if I would be willing to run, so I decided about a month ago I would,” explained Helena.

“I really feel that now is the time the momentum is with Renua. There is a lot of discontent with the government and the opposition parties and I feel that has to be reflected in the local elections,” said Helena.

“Our representatives are not performing adequately or in the best interests of the country,” she insisted.

A primary school teacher in Kilmyshall NS, Co Wexford, Helena has been involved in a number of local groups over the years, including Carrigduff Residents’ Association, a representative from the volunteer sector on Carlow Community Network and a member of Carlow La Leche League.

“I am looking forward to the local elections and becoming a representative in the Tullow Electoral Area on Carlow County Council. I believe my broad range of interests and skills can be used to improve the lives of people in this beautiful area of Co Carlow,” said Helena.

“I feel I have the life experience and I’m up for the challenge. I think it can be hard for women to enter politics, but I feel the time is now for me to make the move and grow the party,” she said.