Calls for safety screens on Bus Éireann coaches to protest drivers

Alcohol bottling plant and a cigarette factory discovered in Co Louth

Saturday, March 30, 2019

The site in Knockbridge, Co Louth. Photo: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí have uncovered an alcohol bottling plant and a cigarette manufacturing factory in Co Louth.

A warehouse in Knockbridge was searched in the early hours of this morning in an intelligence-led operation.

It was carried out by the Cross Border Joint Action Task Force, Gardaí from Dundalk assisted by the Northern Regional Armed Support Unit, and officers from the Department of Revenue.

The factory had the capability of producing cigarettes and alcohol with an estimated loss of €25m to the exchequer.

No arrests were made during the search.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

