Scheme allows mortgage holders in arrears to live in their homes

THE hallowed halls and beautifully-appointed rooms of Carlow College came under the spotlight recently on International Women’s Day.

With the theme for this year’s women’s day being ‘balance for better’, it was decided to rename the college’s board room after Countess Constance Markievicz, the politician, revolutionary, nationalist and socialist, who served as minister for labour from 1919 to 1922, the first woman in the world to be appointed to a cabinet position.

At a short ceremony, college president Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh officially renamed the board room the Constance Markievicz Room, while lecturer Dr Ida Milne spoke about her contribution to Irish politics and her impact on Ireland’s history.

“The recognition of gender equality and the position of women in Ireland have relevance to all aspects of Irish society, both in the public and private spheres,” a spokesperson for the college said.

“Countess Constance Markievicz is remembered as a woman of determination, independence and idealism in the pursuit of freedom for Irish people.”

Speaking at the event, Fr Conn remarked: “In naming the Constance Markievicz Room we will ensure that her achievements will continue to inspire the staff and students of Carlow College.”

Last year, the college presented its first annual Constance Markievicz Award for academic excellence, while the college’s Delany archive houses three drawings by Constance Markievicz of Kathleen Clarke, widow of Thomas Clarke, a signatory of the 1916 Proclamation. The drawings were undertaken while both women were incarcerated in Holloway Prison, London in 1918. Carlow College has a 66% majority of female staff.