Renua to run candidate in Tullow electoral area

“I’m losing the will to live with the amount of dog fouling that’s going on at the graveyard!” a Carlow resident told The Nationalist this week.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed that St Mary’s Cemetery has become a “dog park”. The woman visits the graveyard religiously every day to pay her respects at her daughter’s grave, but in recent weeks has found the cemetery littered with dog poo.

“It’s a dog park now, not a cemetery! It’s absolutely disgusting! I’m up here every day since my daughter died almost 23 years ago and it’s gotten really bad recently,” she revealed. “I’m 67 this year and I almost slipped on one of them. I could have been hurt! People are using the graveyard to let their dogs out for a run. They think that they can do this because there’s no traffic here and it’s safe for the dogs, but it’s disgusting. Apart from pooing, the dogs are peeing on graves. I mean, you don’t know what germs you could be picking up.”

The woman also said that she’s aware that there are plenty of responsible dog owners who do clean up after their pets but that sometimes they just dispose of the dog litter in the grassy verges along the edges of St Mary’s.

“I counted all the dog poos along the periphery and there were 52 of them. The council workers have to wear protective gear when they’re strimming the grass in case they get hit with some dog poo,” the woman raged. “It’s not good enough! This is consecrated ground – there are people buried here.”

Carlow County Council is aware of the situation and has strongly condemned the reckless, selfish behaviour. “Cemeteries are places for people to go and remember their loved ones,” says Brian O’Donovan, senior engineer with Carlow County Council said.

“What has me utterly shocked is the blatant disrespect shown. It is absolutely deplorable and extremely disrespectful for dog owners to allow their pets to foul graves or to allow them to foul anywhere else without cleaning it up afterwards. This is causing untold distress for people visiting the graves of loved ones in the cemetery.

“At present, it is permissible to bring your pet with you into St Mary’s Cemetery,” he continued, “but they must be kept on a lead at all times. Dogs will have accidents, but owners are required by law to clean up after them. There is a specific dog fouling bin in place just outside of the cemetery on the Green Lane side, so there is no excuse.”

Under section 22 of the Litter Pollution Act, 1997, it is an offence to allow a dog under your control to foul a public place. This means the owner or person in charge of the dog is required to remove dog faeces and dispose of it in a suitable, sanitary manner.