Gardaí discover man’s body in Mayo lake

Injured walker rescued from mountain ridge in the Comeraghs

Saturday, March 30, 2019

An injured walker was rescued from a mountain ridge in Co Waterford yesterday.

A multi-agency operation swung into action in the Comeragh Mountains after the alert was raised yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics, Mountain Rescue crews and the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 all responded.

John Foley, from South Eastern Mountain Rescue, says the walker was airlifted to hospital and all the teams arrived back safely.

“We worked with Rescue 117, the took one of our team members plus our team doctor up onto the ridge,” he said.

“We already had two people who had made their way up by then, along with the ambulance guys.”

The man was treated and brought by helicopter to University Hospital Waterford.

“[It was]a great co-operation with all the agencies high in the Comeraghs,” Mr Foley said.

