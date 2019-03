A man’s body has been recovered from a river in Co Cork.

Gardaí confirmed that the man’s remains were recovered on the foreshore of the Ilen River at Skibbereen yesterday evening.

It is believed that the body may have been in the water for some time.

The body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Examinations will also attempt to identify the man, but this may take some time.