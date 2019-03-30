Carlow College renames board room in honour of Countess Markievicz

CARLOW county councillors were presented with a scheme that allows mortgage holders in arrears to continue living in their houses.

Stephen Burgess and Paul Cunningham from Home for Life gave a presentation about the government’s mortgage-to-rent scheme, outlining how even those who are in deep arrears can still hold onto their homes.

The councillors heard that 14 families in Co Carlow were on the scheme and that anyone who is eligible for social housing could qualify. Mr Burgess explained that the mortgage would be taken over by Home for Life and that the resident would then have the same rights and security as council tenants, including fixed rent, maintenance and repairs.

If a family’s fortunes were to change and they were in a better financial positions a few years down the line, they would be offered the chance to buy back their home, although Mr Cunningham warned that, very often, it was extremely difficult for someone to be approved for another mortgage in those circumstances. However, he said that he believed the scheme was a good solution for many distressed mortgage holders.

“This scheme can deal with your debt and keep your family in your home with the prospect of buying it back in the event of your circumstances changing. I firmly believe that no-one who is eligible for mortgage-to-rent needs to lose their home,” said Mr Cunningham.

“Every side wants a solution and the government has ringfenced finances this year to cover mortgage-to-rent as well as changing the criteria to bring more people into the scheme,” he added.

For more information about the scheme, log on to www.homeforlife.ie.