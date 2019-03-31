US presidential hopeful has roots in Milford

“TAKE down the sign for Bagenalstown and put up signs for Beirut,” cllr Andy Gladney asserted at the latest meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District, referring to the state of the roads there.

He was talking about the condition of the roads after Irish Water carried out huge works in the town, replacing old pipes and upgrading the system.

“I hope it’s not going to be a patch-up job by Irish Water and that the council has to do the proper repair work. For Irish Water to walk away with their hands in their pockets and for Bagenalstown to pick up the can,” cllr Gladney said, requesting that Irish Water personnel attend the next municipal district meeting to brief members on the road repairs.

When cathaoirleach Willie Quinn pointed out that Irish Water was coming down to Carlow to meet the council within the next few weeks anyway, cllr Tommy Kinsella interjected, saying that cllr Gladney hadn’t too much to say to Irish Water when they were in Co Carlow before. An argument between cllrs Gladney and Kinsella broke out for a short time before cllr Arthur McDonald pointed out that Irish Water had told the council already that it wouldn’t be repairing the roads and so it would need to apply for funding for the repair work to be carried out.

The subject of Irish Water was originally raised at the meeting by cllr McDonald, when he said they’d left the roads “bumpy, bumpy”.

“We had them lovely, but they’re all uneven now,” added cllr McDonald, calling on the council to apply for emergency funding to repair the streets of Bagenalstown properly. “This is an emergency; we had the roads lovely and now look at them. We need to return the roads to their proper state,” remarked cllr McDonald.

Engineer Jerry Crowley replied that he would write to the government about the road repairs, but that he didn’t expect to be given all of the funding and it was more likely that the council would end up paying for some of the costs.