Condition of local roads is compared to Beirut

CHOCOLATES, coffee, flowers and bananas are just some of the goods for sale that bear the Fairtrade logo, the organisation that promotes good working conditions and fair prices for food producers all over the world.

The Carlow branch of the international organisation recently celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight, which raised awareness and spread information about its work. Several events took place in Carlow town, including a talk by food producer Blas Arismendis Marcelino Guzman from the Dominican Republic.

He was invited to Ireland to speak about his work and the importance of the Fairtrade movement in his life, so he was a special guest at an event in Carlow College. He’s an active member of the Banelino association, which is a co-op for food producers. As with all other members of the organisation, Blas shares the values and principles of striving for justice, solidarity, loyalty and respect for humans and the environment.

Fairtrade Ireland’s executive director Peter Gaynor also spoke at the event.

The talk was attended by students from St Mary’s Academy CBS and Knockbeg College, while Shauna Downey and Rachel Diaylor from St Leo’s College gave a presentation on Fairtrade. It outlined the work done by the Fairtrade group within their school and encouraged their peers to set up similar clubs in their own colleges. They also explained how to incorporate buying ethically-sourced foods into their own lives.

“A little bit of money makes a big difference to someone’s life,” Shauna told Around Carlow Town.